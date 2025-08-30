Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Oklahoma state Representative Ty Burns resigns following domestic abuse conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma state Representative Ty Burns resigned on August 30, two days after pleading guilty to domestic abuse and assault charges.

Burns sent a letter to Governor Kevin Stitt on August 30, stating his intention to resign.

Burns represented Oklahoma House District 35, which includes parts of Creek, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, and Payne counties. The complete list of municipalities represented is below.

Burns pleaded guilty to one count of domestic abuse and two counts of assault on August 28.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond's office took on the case after Pawnee County District Attorney Mike Fisher recused.

In an announcement August 28, Drummond's office said the charges came from incidents in November, 2024 and April, 2025, both involving Burns' family members.

Burns was given a one-year suspended sentence running concurrently for each count.

Burns has served as representative for House District 35 since 2018.

Municipalities represented by Oklahoma House District 35:

Blackburn
Cleveland
Drumright
Glencoe
Hallett
Hominy
Jennings
Lawrence Creek
Mannford
Maramec
Morrison
Oak Grove
Oilton
Olive
Osage
Pawnee
Perry
Prue
Quay
Ralston
Red Rock
Skedee
Stillwater
Sumner
Terlton
Westport

