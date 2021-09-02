Oklahoma State holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics before 2021 home football games

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University announced Thursday they'll be setting up COVID-19 vaccine clinics before each home football game this season.

The Cowboys kick off their 2021 campaign on Saturday when they host Missouri State.

The first clinic is scheduled to be held before the game from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium by Hall of Fame Avenue.

OSU Medicine will administer shots of the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine at the clinic.

Anyone looking to get their shot will have to bring a health insurance card, but there is no out-of-pocket expense for vaccinations.

The university noted that fans should get their shot before getting their drink on as individuals cannot get immunizations while alcohol is in their system.

Students who get the vaccine can upload their vaccination card to the University Health Services portal to be eligible for the university's "Poke-a-thon" incentive campaign that offers prizes including football suite tickets, a basketball signed by Cade Cunningham, iPads and three $3,500 bursar credits.

The kickoff for this Saturday's game is at 6 p.m.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --