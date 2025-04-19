Oklahoma standard shines in bombing remembrance ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The damp Oklahoma weather moved the 30th Oklahoma City Bombing Remembrance Ceremony from the Survivor Tree to inside First Church in Oklahoma City, across the street. "A day of darkness turned into years of light" was this year's theme, and on what turned out to be a somber, dreary day, the Oklahoma Standard shone bright.

More than 1200 people packed the Oklahoma City Church on April 19, 2025, to keep their promise.

"We come to remember those who were killed, those who survived, and those whose lives were changed forever," said First Church Senior Pastor Josue Araujo.

On April 19, 1995, a 4,000-pound bomb exploded in downtown Oklahoma City, killing 168 people, including 19 children. Thirty years later, that day still stands as the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in United States history.

Bagpipes opened the 30th Remembrance Ceremony, and 168 seconds of silence were observed for each life lost.

Former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating led the state on this day in 1995. He leaned on prayer this Easter weekend as Oklahomans leaned on each other. He said, "It was unbelievable for those of us who were here and there to comprehend that the devil himself walks the earth and murdered 168 of our neighbors and friends."

Out of that dark day, though, we saw proof that Oklahoma could rebuild and remember. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt spoke in his eighth Remembrance Ceremony this morning. He said, "There have been nearly 11,000 tomorrows since the bomb went off. As a city, those tomorrows have, in fact, brought all the hope and promise we could ever have imagined. One day of darkness has unquestionably been followed by 30 years of light."

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Sitt pointed out that through the recovery, Oklahomans banded together, and the Oklahoma Standard was born. "Amid that heartbreak, something powerful emerged. In the smoke and rubble, in the chaos and sorrow, we saw the very best of Oklahoma. We saw helpers, people who didn't wait to be asked, people who ran toward danger, who gave without hesitation. Firefighters, police officers, EMTs, nurses, clergy, and everyday citizens answered the call," said Governor Stitt.

Former President Bill Clinton answered the call, too. He led America during the time of the bombing in 1995 and returned to the Sooner state throughout the years just as he did on this milestone day. He said, "The Oklahoma Standard: Service, Honor, Kindness. Did it work? All you have to do is look around."

While we can't change the past or completely heal the pain, the service reminds us that the path forward is brighter.

Clinton said, "We were there for you when you needed us. America needs you, and America needs the Oklahoma Standard, and if we all live by it, we'd be a lot better off."

After the Ceremony, the Oklahoma Fire Pipes & Drums led attendees out of the Church to the Field of Empty Chairs.

