OKLAHOMA STANDARD: Neighbors help clear driveways and streets after snowstorm

TULSA, Okla — Ryder Tackett is a lifelong resident of Tulsa, and he’s happy to enjoy a little snow—but he also doesn’t mind clearing it up for drivers.

“I don’t want my parents slipping out onto the road," he said.

He told 2News Oklahoma's Isabel Flores about how he plows his driveway to make sure his parents stay safe after every snowfall.

This year, he said he'd ask his neighbors if they'd like their driveways plowed, too.

FLORES: "Have you seen anyone or have you yourself gone to other houses?"

TACKETT: "Uh no, I think I’m gonna do that actually. I just started."

FLORES: "Oh wow! So you're gonna go around?"

TACKETT: "Yeah, I think so, yeah."

PJ Turner was also outside salting and plowing driveways.

He's the Land Service Manager with Rancho Flores, a company that specializes in all kinds of yard work.

After all the fallen snow, Turner said it's an all-hands-on-deck situation.

“We need a community of people, it takes a herd," he said. “I think the more we help each other out, the better it is for our community. Plus, we can get out here in this fresh air.”

Turner said Rancho Flores plows and sands between one and two hundred driveways in midtown Tulsa and is happy to lend a helping hand.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to help people out, to be able to bring some peace of mind to them," he said.

Sharing the same sentiment, Ryder said he wants to make sure to keep people safe too.

“I think the importance of cleaning after the snow is probably to make sure no one slides into the road probably, no one gets hit by a car," he said.

