Oklahoma set to execute fourth inmate of 2023 after parole board recommends clemency

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma will execute inmate Phillip Hancock on Nov. 30 — so long as Governor Kevin Stitt doesn't grant clemency before the execution.

Hancock is convicted of fatally shooting Robert Jett and James Lynch in 2001, while he maintains the killings were done in self-defense.

On Nov. 8, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Hancock on a 3-2 vote after he continued to claim his innocence.

Hancock and his attorneys claim Jett and Lynch were criminals and attacked Hancock while he was unarmed. They said Hancock managed to get Jett's gun and shot the two in a clear case of self-defense.

Family members of the two victims spoke at the clemency hearing, asking for the board not to recommend clemency.

Governor Kevin Stitt has yet to release an official decision as of 8 a.m. on Nov. 30. Stitt only granted clemency once in the case Julius Jones.

Hancock's last meal request is simple: fried chicken — dark meat, no sides.

Oklahoma uses three drugs to administer death; one to cause sedation, one to halt respiration and one to stop the heart.

This is the fourth execution of the year and the final one planned for 2023. Oklahoma executed Scott Eizember in January, Jemaine Cannon in July, and Anthony Sanchez in September.

2 News crews will be in McAlester for the execution and will provide updates as we learn them.

