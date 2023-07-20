Oklahoma to execute man convicted in 1995 murder

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is set to execute its second inmate of the year on Thursday, July 20.

Jemaine Cannon is on death row for the 1995 murder of Sharonda Clark in her Tulsa apartment.

Cannon is convicted of stabbing the 20-year-old mother several times in the throat and chest.



At the time of the murder, Cannon had escaped from a Department of Corrections community work center while serving a 15-year sentence for severely beating an 18-year-old woman in 1990.

The execution is set for 10 a.m. 2 News will stream the press conference following the execution on our Facebook page and on our website.

Cannon was denied clemency in June with Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond saying, "Justice will be served when the death penalty is carried out on July 20th."

He continues to defend what happened — saying the murder was self-defense.

This is the second execution of 2023 for Oklahoma. Scott Eizember was executed on Jan. 12.

