Oklahoma executes Anthony Sanchez for 1996 murder

TULSA, Okla. — It was a rape and murder that sent fear across the OU and Norman community because of the brutal nature of the cream, and for so long, it went unsolved.

But ten years after the 1996 murder of OU ballerina Juli Busken — a suspect was convicted.

On Sep. 21, Anthony Sanchez was put to death.

Juli Busken had just taken a friend to the airport. She just finished her last semester. She was going to pack and go back to Arkansas to enroll in graduate school.

Instead, she was abducted, raped, and shot to death at a lake outside Norman. It wasn't until years later that Anthony Sanchez was linked to the case. He was arrested for burglary and had to submit DNA, which connected him to Busken.

"The execution was complete," said Lance West with the Department of Corrections. "The official time of death — 10:19 a.m."

Busken's family did not attend the execution and have remained largely out of the public eye since it happened.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he talked to her family many times over the last several months and issued a brief statement on their behalf.

"Juli was murdered 26 years, nine months, and one day ago, and the family has found closure and peace, and we pray that God will continue to grant that on a continuing basis," he said.

Sanchez's aunt was the only family member present. While the state allows five media witnesses whose names are drawn from a hat — the Associated Press is always allowed to witness. Reporter Sean Murphy has witnessed many.

"Anthony Sanchez's last words were quote, 'I'm innocent, I didn't kill nobody.' He then disparaged his attorneys and said they were the worst ever in the state of Oklahoma," Murphy said. "He then thanked his supporters, Jeff Hood, and the death penalty action and then said he appreciated all the respect from all the people around the world."

Jeff Hood was by his side and read a prayer. He is a preacher to many death row inmates and is against capital punishment.

Sanchez claims that his dad was Busken's killer and that his dad confessed prior to committing suicide last year to his girlfriend.

Prosecutors, the courts, and the AG say his DNA was at the crime scene as well as other solid evidence. He did not ask for clemency from the Pardon and Parole Board.

Sanchez's last meal was chicken fried steak, okra, mashed potatoes and gravy, a roll, apple pie with vanilla ice cream and sweet tea.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

