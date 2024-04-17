'Safe and Successful': Total solar eclipse brings $42M to Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — The total solar eclipse on April 8 brought people from all over into the path of totality.

While only a small part of that path crossed over southeast Oklahoma, it left a big economic impact on the area.

According to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, the state generated an estimated $42 million.



Visitor activity in the region generated roughly $7 million a day from April 4 to April 9.

Of the $42 million, $15 million was generated through the over 120,000 visitors to Oklahoma's seven state parks in the area.

“Visitors from over 40 states and multiple countries chose to experience the eclipse in one of our State Parks and generated an estimated $15 million," said Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. "Events like the eclipse underscore the region’s capacity to attract and sustain substantial visitation, particularly as travel and tourism for experiences is on the rise. We’re looking forward to building on this momentum to bring even more visitors to Oklahoma.”

WATCH the total solar eclipse:

Eclipse totality in Russellville, AR.

While potential cloud cover sent 2 News crews to Arkansas to ensure a clear view, it clearly didn't deter the tourists in the area.

The OTRD said they're celebrating the safe and successful event and are encouraged by the state's ability to draw in tourists.

