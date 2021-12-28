Oklahoma records nation's worst COVID-19 death rate for 2021

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma recorded the nation's worst COVID-19 death rate in 2021, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus killed about one of every 403 Oklahomans — a death rate of 248 per 100,000 people. Alabama had the next closest death rate with 230 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people.

According to the country's death and vaccination data, states with the lowest vaccination rates lost their residents to COVID-19 at a rate two to five times higher than states with higher vaccination rates in 2021.

The 15 states with the highest COVID-19 death rates in 2021 included 11 states ranked among the 15 lowest for vaccination rates, according to the CDC.

Oklahoma ranked 37th in the U.S. for vaccination rate in 2021.

