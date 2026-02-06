Oklahoma reaches settlement over prescription drug lawsuit, you may qualify for compensation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Did you buy generic prescription drugs in Oklahoma between May 2009 and December 2019? You could qualify for compensation.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has reached a settlement with two pharmaceutical companies accused of working together to illegally raise prices on generic prescription drugs.

47 states filed lawsuits against Lannett Company and Bausch Health over those allegations. Both companies will pay out $17.85 million as a result, and they have cooperated with investigations and pledged to reform their pricing.

"These drug companies colluded to jack up prices on medications that Oklahoma families depend on," said Drummond. "Their illegal scheming cost our citizens and state healthcare programs millions of dollars. We're holding them accountable and will continue fighting to protect Oklahoma consumers."

There are five pages of qualifying drugs. If you purchased one of these drugs during the time period, you can reach out to the Attorney General's office at:



866-290-0182

email info@aggenericdrugs.com

visit aggenericdrugs.com

