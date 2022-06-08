'OKLAHOMA!' postponed at TPAC due to 'depiction of gun violence'

TULSA, Okla. — Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center announced Wednesday that the upcoming tour production of "OKLAHOMA!" will be postponed due to the show's depictions of gun violence.

"All of us at Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center join the greater Tulsa community mourning the victims and the families of last week’s shooting at Saint Francis Hospital," Celebrity Attractions wrote to fans. "Prop guns are featured at various times throughout the production as a storytelling device. There are multiple instances of gunfire in the production, and the show concludes with a graphic depiction of gun violence."

Organizers didn't announce a new date for the show but are offering refunds to ticketholders at the point of purchase within the next 30 days.

