Oklahoma National Guard members should expect consequences for vaccine refusal, memo says

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma National Guard members who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 are preparing for potential discipline, according to a memo obtained by the New York Times.

Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth sent the memo this week, one week after Oklahoma's new adjutant general Brig. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino told guardsmen that they wouldn't be required to get the shot.

“I have determined that all soldiers who refuse the mandatory vaccination order will be flagged,” Wormuth said.

This disciplinary action would prevent unvaccinated guardsmen from benefits such as promotions, awards and bonuses.

The U.S. Department of Defense has maintained its stance that the federal vaccine mandate requiring members of the National Guard to be vaccinated is "a lawful order."

The Army's deadline for active-duty military members to get vaccinated is Dec. 15 while National Guard soldiers are required to be vaccinated by June 30, 2022.

