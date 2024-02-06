Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Remembers Toby Keith

TULSA, Okla — The community is remembering country music star Toby Keith after his death.

His debut single “Should’ve been a cowboy” launched his award-winning music career in 1993.

A radio host at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame knew Toby Keith and took a picture with him. Keith was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

When at the to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, they have a display dedicated to the Oklahoma native.

They had a signed poster, a signed guitar he played during his induction into the organization, and red solo cups referencing one of his most popular songs.

Ron Stevens is the morning voice on Okie Country 101.7, it’s located inside the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

He told me he met Toby Keith multiple times. Stevens said that he remembers every moment with the singer.

“He knew everybody’s name he shook everybody’s hand he hugged all the girls he took pictures he signed everything for everybody and there was a long line of people too and took time for each and every person”. Ron Stevens said.

The Oklahoma Hall of Fame, said he sold 30 million CD's and had 22 number one singles in his career. Stevens told me his passing will impact Oklahomans for a long time.

