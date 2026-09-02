Oklahoma medical marijuana authority responds to Tulsa District Attorney

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is responding to Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler's demands for stronger oversight of the state's medical marijuana industry following a deadly Sand Springs explosion.

Kunzweiler held a press conference Tuesday, accusing Ryan Bassham of attempting to flee the state after the explosion killed two of his employees. The district attorney also demanded the OMMA do more to regulate illegal marijuana operations.

"I am formally requesting the Oklahoma legislature to readdress the safety and security of its citizens in light of these developments. I warned several years ago that the consequences of legalizing marijuana as quote medical would wreak havoc on our state. We have people from other countries, including China and Mexican drug cartels who are operating in this state," Kunzweiler said.

The OMMA responded to Kunzweiler's criticism Wednesday, saying in part:

"As a regulatory body, OMMA routinely inspects all licensed medical marijuana businesses. During the most recent inspection of Solos Extract Company LLC, the agency determined that the business was non-operational and found no evidence of illicit activity. Had OMMA inspectors suspected illicit activity or identified threats to public health and safety, the agency would have immediately shut down the operation and filed an administrative case against the licensee."

The OMMA also noted it has reduced the number of marijuana businesses from 13,000 to fewer than 4,000 licensed operations.

According to Kunzweiler, Bassham is currently in Creek County Jail without bond. Kunzweiler said he will ask the court to deny bond on Bassham's two murder charges in Tulsa County.

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