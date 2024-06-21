Oklahoma man with bullets in bag sentenced in Turks & Caicos, heading back to Edmond

An Edmond man detained in Turks & Caicos is paying a fine and heading back to Edmond.

A family source told KOCO that Ryan Watson got a 13-week sentence, suspended and a $2,000 fine. He planned to pay the fine and head home Friday.

Watson had been held in Turks and Caicos for about two months after he was arrested and charged for having ammunition in his bag. He has said since his arrest that he didn't know the ammunition was still in his bag from a previous hunting trip.

He is one of five Americans recently caught in the country with ammunition.

