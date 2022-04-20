Oklahoma man to be sentenced for trafficking guns for Mexican cartels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday for an Oklahoma man convicted for trafficking gun parts for Mexican cartels.

Andrew Pierson of Jay, Oklahoma pleaded guilty in November to his role in a conspiracy that trafficked firearm components through Arkansas to Mexico.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, an Arkansas man received firearm components to be cerakoted in May 2017. The parts were mostly made up of Colt lower receivers and the man realized they were counterfeit so he called law enforcement.

The shipment tracked to an organization in Laredo, Texas which has been moving firearm parts to Pierson in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. Pierson put assembled the parts into automatic weapons for the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

Pierson surrendered to U.S. authorities on Dec. 10, 2018 and admitted to ordering and receiving gun parts for the cartels. A federal grand jury indicted him and seven other people for their involvement in conspiracies to traffic counterfeit goods and violating the Arms Export Control Act.

Pierson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act.

