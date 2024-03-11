Oklahoma lawmakers attempt to strengthen gun rights

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's Second Amendment protections could soon become stronger, by way of a constitutional amendment. Legislation which passed the state house is headed to the Senate for consideration. It would add more specific, protective language to Oklahoma's constitution.

A step inside Paul Nedlose’s Shooter's Shop in Bristow is a step into the Second Amendment. He carries guns, ammo, knives, and even some archery items. A proud supporter of gun rights, he is surprised by this news.

"I don’t know how much bigger we can make [the rights]. I mean, that’s the way the law is in Oklahoma right now I don’t know what they can expand on it," Nedlose said.

House Speaker Charles McCall, Rep. Kevin West and Sen. David Bullard are spearheading the efforts behind House Joint Resolution 1034.

Protecting "Oklahoma citizens' rights to possess handguns, rifles, shotguns, knives, nonlethal defensive weapons, and other arms in common use."

Oklahoma is one of the strongest states for the Second Amendment. Tulsan Sarah Gill thinks it could be dialed back a bit.

"I don’t think they need to use [weapons] any way they want to," Gill said "I think that there’s a respect behind it. They use it to protect themselves if it’s only in case of self defense."

Rep. West says recent court verdicts have spurred this action. He hopes, for the most part, Oklahomans have unencumbered rights to bear arms. Restrictions on certain locations and felons would stay put, he says.

"I’m from the North. Oklahoma, I think, is the land of the free and you got a lot more freedoms down here than you got in other places," Nedlose said.

Oklahoma does not currently require licensing, permits or registration to buy guns. The NRA has previously given Gov. Stitt an 'A+' rating for his support of gun rights.

"I mean they should check you out. Check your background, when they give you a license for a gun before they even sell you a gun," Gill said, "They shouldn’t just let you go in and buy a gun.

If the legislation passes the Senate it will be up to the voters to make the final call. The last time Oklahomans last amended the state constitution in 2020 when they approved medical marijuana laws.

