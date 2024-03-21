Oklahoma joins antitrust lawsuit against Apple

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney General Gentner Drummond approved Oklahoma to join a multi-state and U.S. Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit against Apple for monopolizing smartphone markets.

The complaint comes after the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey alleged that Apple illegally maintains a monopoly over smartphones by selectively imposing contractual restrictions on developers.

The lawsuit states that Apple undermines apps, products and services that would make users less reliant on the iPhone, promoting interoperability and lowering costs for consumers and developers.

“This case is about freeing smartphone markets from Apple’s anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct and restoring competition to lower smartphone prices for consumers, reducing fees for developers and preserving innovation for the future,”



The complaint outlines multiple cases of alleged anti-competitive and exclusionary conduct by Apple.



Blocking innovative super apps

Suppressing mobile cloud streaming services

Excluding cross-platform messaging apps

Diminishing functionality of non-Apple smartwatches

Limiting third-party digital wallets

In Apple's 2023 fiscal year, the company generated net revenues of $383 billion and net income of $97 billion.

Apple's net income exceeds every Fortune 500 company and the gross domestic product of more than 100 countries.

