Oklahoma health commissioner releases video addressing COVID-19 surge

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye released a video Thursday to address the state's surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Frye and the state health department haven't held a live news conference about the pandemic in more than a month.

“We are seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and trends, due largely to the more contagious Delta variant, which is overwhelmingly impacting unvaccinated Oklahomans," Frye says.

"First and foremost, I want to urge every eligible Oklahoman to get the vaccine to protect themselves and those around them."

Wednesday's weekly state epidemiology report showed the continuing trend of unvaccinated Oklahomans testing positive and being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Out of 29,871 positive COVID-19 cases in July, 27,740 were unvaccinated individuals, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

"We support and promote all effective COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including getting the vaccine, social distancing, washing your hands and wearing masks in situations that warrant additional protection," Frye says.

"Masking is a personal choice and is one we encourage Oklahomans to make based on their situation, personal health and activities they are participating in."

Frye says the state health department is encouraging people to follow a new set of "W's" in addition to the original washing hands, watching distance and wearing a mask.

"We’re encouraging Oklahomans to consider a checklist when assessing personal health risk and taking precautions against COVID-19," he says.

"Who you are – consider your personal health circumstance, where you are – are you indoors or a crowded event, and what you’re doing – are you with other vaccinated people or doing physical activity."

OSDH is scheduled to have media availability on Friday. 2 News Oklahoma will bring you updates on the free 2 News Oklahoma app.

All Oklahomans age 12 or older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Register and make an appointment here.

