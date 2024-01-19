Oklahoma facing unprecedented poll worker shortage

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is in desperate need of poll workers for elections in 2024, particularly for the presidential primary only six weeks away.

Officials told 2 News 75% of counties in Oklahoma don’t have enough workers to staff all the precincts.

Declining interest in working at polling locations started during the pandemic. Gwen Freeman with the Tulsa County Election Board said the average worker is 75 and they are in recruitment mode for workers of any age.

“We have our hands virtually in every pie, trying to beg people to work for us and getting little to no response,” said Freeman.

Smaller elections they are not as worried about, but come presidential primary day, Tulsa County needs to open 251 precincts.

“I think it’s alarming,” she said. When asked what the board will do if there aren’t enough volunteers, Freeman responded, “I have no idea—it’s never happened.”

Tulsa County alone is about 300 workers short.

State law requires at least one Democrat and one Republican in each precinct. Adding to the difficulty: under thirty percent of Oklahoma voters are registered Democrat.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber recently announced an “Adopt a Precinct” initiative that encourages businesses to allow employees paid work days to train and volunteer for elections.

Tulsa Young Professionals, or TYPROS, organized a Saturday training event to make it easier for employed people to get trained without taking off work.

Lauren Miers with TYPROS hopes people can put aside negativity for democracy sake.

“The national conversation is loud, the state conversation is loud, the conversation gets ugly and I think it dissuades a lot of people from participating—even in voting,” said Miers.

In Oklahoma, pay is roughly $100. For volunteer Megan Cruz, it’s not about the money.

“It’s not a whole lot,” she said. “But it makes your heart happy and it’s a great thing to do for the community.”

Freeman is hoping last-minute pleas to the public will help. If not, she says legislative action may be necessary.

2 News reached out to the Tulsa Regional Chamber to see if any businesses have signed up to adopt a precinct but did not hear back.

