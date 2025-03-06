Oklahoma faces urgent need for foster families amid overwhelming demand

TULSA, Okla. — The state is facing a critical shortage of foster homes, with nearly 6,000 children currently in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS).

Local advocates are calling on families to consider opening their homes to help address this pressing issue.

Joseph and Tiffany Zagorodny, who have been fostering since 2019 through Marland’s Place, a Kay County agency, have shared their journey to encourage others to become foster parents. “It’s not about just us living our best lives; it’s about helping other people,” Joseph Zagorodny said.

Despite being based in Kay County, Marland’s Place is highlighting the heightened need for foster homes in Tulsa County, which currently has only 223 available homes for more than 900 foster children.

Ginarie Harrington, CEO of Marland’s Place, emphasized the importance of keeping children connected to their families, schools, and communities.

“There are not enough homes in that area, so those kids lose connection to their family, to their school, their church, their community,” she noted.

Tiffany Zagorodny provided insights into the flexible nature of fostering, suggesting that families may not need to take on a full-time commitment.

“You don’t have to take on a full load. There are options like short-term placement or even babysitting for foster families to take a break,” she said.

She believes even small contributions can make a significant difference in alleviating the foster care crisis.

“If you help a little bit, this problem won’t be such a problem,” she added, referencing the distressing situation of children waiting overnight in DHS offices without a place to sleep.

The Zagorodny family was able to get certified with the help of Marland’s Place in just 90 days. Their ultimate goal, like many foster families, is to facilitate the reunification of children with their biological families.

“It’s a beautiful thing if you let it be to help another family come together,” Tiffany said.

As Oklahoma grapples with this urgent need for foster families, the call to action is clear: the community must come together to provide loving homes for children in need.

For more information on how to become a foster parent, interested families can reach out to local agencies like Marland’s Place or the Oklahoma DHS.

