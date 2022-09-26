Oklahoma deputy arrested after fight, shooting caught on video

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested last week in connection to a shooting that left one injured in Arkansas, according to news station KNWA.
Travis Adams was arrested on Friday on multiple charges. In a video released in early September, Adams is seen in an altercation with Justin Hellyer. The altercation eventually led to Adams shooting Hellyer twice in the abdomen.
Adams was off-duty at the time of the shooting. KNWA reported the Washington County Sheriff's Office said he used his service weapon in the shooting.
Adair County Sheriff Jeff Ritchie said he was aware of the incident and says Adams currently is on administrative leave.
Adams is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery in the first degree. He is expected to appear in court for the first time on Monday.
