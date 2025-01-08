Oklahoma Cuts Waitlist for Developmental Disability Services from 13 Years to 2

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of families in Oklahoma are finally receiving resources after the state funded Developmental Disability Services, reducing the waitlist from 13 years to just 2.

The Landers family had been waiting over 10 years for their son Parker to receive the waivers he needs for his cerebral palsy, and they just received his waiver last year.

Before receiving their waivers, the Landers family was paying almost everything out of pocket, and Parker, who is 23, couldn’t attend Pathways, his school, every day.

“Having a child that’s dependent on you for an extended period of time means funneling resources toward their care,” said Landers.

That is, until now. The state legislature funded the division, enabling it to approve services for over 2,000 families.

“It allowed him to go to his school more days a week, which he loves… it was really such a blessing for our whole family,” said Gretchen Landers, Parker's mother, when they received the call that Parker would receive a waiver for school, physical therapy, and at-home assistance.

We spoke with Beth Scrutchins, the DDS director, about how this impacts not only families but also her staff.

“We never thought we’d see the day. It’s just life-changing—just being able to make those critical connections to the supports families need,” Scrutchins said.

Developmental Disabilities Services provides resources to Oklahomans over the age of three who have intellectual disabilities, like Parker. The legislature has now gave an additional $3 million to help anyone who applied between May 2022 and October 2023.

“The waitlist was full of people waiting for their turn to enter the support system. People realized that waiting 13 years was simply unacceptable in Oklahoma—and now it is,” Scrutchins added.

Parker and his mom say they are glad he can attend school more frequently and receive the physical therapy he needs, without paying as much out of pocket.

Now, DDS is asking anyone who applied for services a long time ago to check that their information is up to date.

DDS Contact: DDS.Waitlist@okdhs.org or call 405-500-1866.

