Oklahoma City to host Olympic events in 2028

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooner state is hosting two events for the 2028 Olympic summer games.

While the games are being held in Los Angeles, with a recommendation to emphasize sustainability, some events are being held in other locations instead of building brand new venues in the host city.

With that in mind the IOC selected Oklahoma City to host the Canoe Slalom and softball events.

Both the Canoe Slalom and Softball venues in Oklahoma City are built to international competition standards, ensuring a high-quality experience for athletes and fans, while allowing LA28 to realize cost savings and revenue gains to support its balanced budget. LA28 also recognizes that the Oklahoma City community has consistently supported top events for both sports and is confident that they will for these Olympic competitions as well.

The Los Angeles Olympics are scheduled to start July 14, 2028.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

