Oklahoma CareerTech work-based learning search engine launches

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma CareerTech is launching a new program today called "Get Skilled Now."

"Get Skilled Now" is a platform to connect employers with students' work-based learning opportunities. It's essentially a search engine created by Oklahoma CareerTech along with a company called Simplicity.

Students and employers can filter their search based on:



specific skills and certifications

types of technical programs

courses taken

educational institution

geographical location

While providing work-based learning opportunities has been around for a long time, Oklahoma CareerTech says there hasn't been a search engine like this before.

“The technology allows us to have a single point for the employers to come and post their opportunities. It has the ability for students to search employers they might not have connected with otherwise," says H.L. Baird, a liaison for Oklahoma CareerTech.

In addition to making the connection, this program also manages the learning progress. The program is available through an app on your phone too.

However, Baird says schools must opt-in to be able to this program for their students.

For more information about the program, click here.

