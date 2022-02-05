Oklahoma Blood Institute urging for donations of all blood types

TULSA, Okla — The Oklahoma Blood Institute is calling on all Oklahomans to restock their blood supply.

They say the winter weather caused a significant loss of their blood collections.

As the road conditions clear, the OBI is urging donors to come in and donate.

They say having a secure blood supply is essential to ensure disaster preparedness.

It also serves patients who depend on transfusions to survive.

Officials with OBI said the winter storm caused many cancellations that resulted in the loss of more than 70% of their collections.

One donation can save up to three lives, right now they need a minimum of 1,200 donations to meet the needs of Oklahomans in our region.

Lucy Laird is the Senior Account Manager with OBI, she told 2 News, “all blood types are needed. All blood types right now. It doesn’t matter if you’re an O, or an A, or a B, we need you to come out.”

