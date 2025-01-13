Watch Now
Oklahoma AG Gentner Drummond to run for Governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is running for governor in 2026.

He made the announcement in a press conference on Jan. 13 at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Drummond's been the state Attorney General since Jan. 9, 2023. He's served as an assistant district attorney in Pawnee and Osage counties. In 1999, he started the Tulsa-based law firm, Drummond Law.

He's a seventh-generation Oklahoman, a longtime rancher, banker and businessman.

The election for governor will be on Nov. 3, 2026.

Current Governor Kevin Stitt is term-limited and cannot run again.

