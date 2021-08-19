Oklahoma Aquarium announces the passing of its giant Pacific octopus

JENKS, Okla. — The Oklahoma Aquarium announced the passing of one of its most popular and beloved animals, the giant Pacific octopus, Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the aquarium says the passing of the octopus was due to old age. They continue to say that the lifespan of a giant Pacific octopus is three to five years.

The giant Pacific octopus was in the Oklahoma Aquarium's facility and care since late November 2019.

"He was exceptionally playful and enjoyed interacting with his aquarists, who would sneak away to play with him whenever they could. His favorite activity was to play in splashing water!" the post says. "In nearly two years with us, he taught us many lessons and touched countless lives as an ambassador for his species."

The aquarium finished their post by saying that it could take several months before they get another octopus.

