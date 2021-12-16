Oklahoma Alliance for Animals offers free distemper vaccines for north Tulsa community dogs

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is hosting a free DAPP canine vaccine clinic next week in north Tulsa to help prevent the spread of canine distemper and parvovirus.

Cases of canine distemper ended up closing the Tulsa Animal Shelter beginning in early November.

Distemper has also been seen across Tulsa in the community's dogs. Distemper is highly contagious and can be fatal for unvaccinated dogs and puppies.

Veterinarians recommend that all dogs, regardless of age, need to be vaccinated against distemper and also parvovirus annually.

The vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. OAA will have 400 vaccines to distribute at the clinic. No personal or pet information will be collected.

The clinic is a drive-thru style event to limit exposure to other people and dogs. Cars and those who walk up will be directed to a vaccine station.

OAA officials ask that you:



Do not bring any dog that is sick

Do not bring dogs that are aggressive to other dogs or people

Do not bring any dogs under 6 weeks old

Do bring a secure collar or a harness and a leash

DAPP is only being offered for the canine vaccine. No feline vaccines are being offered at this time.

Erin Shackelford, Executive Director with OAA, encourage dog owners to come to the event and get their dog vaccinated by saying:

“Distemper is a terrible virus that is easily spread by dogs of any age, although puppies are typically most affected. Rescues who have taken in dogs from the Tulsa Animal Shelter have seen firsthand how devastating the virus can be, especially when it progresses neurologically. However, there’s good news: it’s nearly completely preventable with a DAPP vaccine. OAA wants to help reduce community spread and increase the prevalence of fully vaccinated dogs in Tulsa by offering this free distemper/parvo vaccine clinic.”

The clinic is being supported by Dr. Carolyn Cash from Alta Vista Animal Hospital, Tulsa Animal Welfare, and Tulsa SPCA.

Any pet owner interested in getting their dog the DAPP vaccine can do so on Monday, Dec. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. The clinic is taking place at Chamberlain Park located at 4940 N. Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa.

