Woman killed while driving overnight, Tulsa police searching for suspect

Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 15, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — A woman is dead after being shot and killed in north Tulsa early Wednesday morning.

Tulsa police responded to a call about hearing shots fired at 12:30 a.m. near Pine and Peoria. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a crashed silver SUV with a woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

First responders were called to the scene where the victim was pronounced dead shortly after.

Authorities learned two other people were in the car with the victim. According to witnesses, the SUV was driving down the street when a man walked up and started shooting at the car.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Detectives are asking for the public's help for any information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information about a suspect or the homicide is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

