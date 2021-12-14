Overnight shooting at Bartlesville bar leaves 2 dead, suspect now in custody

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Two people are dead after a shooting at a Bartlesville bar Monday night.

Bartlesville police say a fight occurred at Kickstand Saloon around 8:30 p.m. The fight escalated into the suspect shooting the two victims.

Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries where they later died. BPD has not identified either victim and is currently working to contact the family.

Officers confirm the suspect is Gregory Rogers. They believe Rogers went to a Tulsa hospital with a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m after fleeing from the scene.

Bartlesville Police Department

Rogers later turned himself in at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. He is now in custody and booked into Washington County Jail.

An investigation is currently ongoing at this time.

