Broken Arrow superintendent announces resignation, replacement named

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Janet Vinson announced her resignation in a letter to staff on Tuesday.

Vinson's letter came as the district's Board of Education unanimously voted to accept her resignation and named Associate Superintendent Chuck Perry as her replacement.

"BA Family,



It is with a bittersweet heart, that I share that I am retiring from the superintendency in the State of Oklahoma. I leave this role to pursue other opportunities to serve the children and families in Oklahoma, yet I will always be proud of my service and of my many dear friends and colleagues that selflessly serve our children in PreK-12 schools. My five years as the first woman in Broken Arrow to hold this office since the district was formed in 1905 have provided some of the best memories and biggest accomplishments in my decades of service to Oklahoma children. For that I am grateful to the support from board of education, teachers, staff and parents of Broken Arrow Schools.



In my 12 years as a district leader, the leadership team, board of education and I have accomplished many great things for our students. To name a few highlights, we created the Early College High School partnership with NSU-BA and Tulsa Community College, the first of its kind in the state that provides free and discounted associates degree opportunities for high school students to earn a degree while still in high school.



With the support of our community and the passage of the 2015 bond issue, in 2021 we built and launched the Vanguard Academy, a STEM/Agriculture sciences learning center that has been touted as a beacon in progressive high school education by state leaders, legislators and educational and civic leaders.



Our early learners now have a career pathway curriculum and a social emotional curriculum to guide them through childhood, adolescence and into adulthood.



We have created a reading continuum that provides scaffolded support to every learner, regardless of whether they are a gifted, on-level or struggling reader, boasting the only university-trained, school-based Reading Recovery program and reading lab for struggling readers in the state of Oklahoma.



We have forged partnerships for Workforce Development with the City of Broken Arrow, Chamber of Commerce, Tulsa Technology Center and local business leaders that is the first of its kind in Oklahoma, providing clear career pathways in high-need and lucrative careers in Broken Arrow, called Project Pathways. Our high school students now get an early start on careers through targeted plans of study, internships and apprenticeships. Our dream is that every graduate walks across the graduation stage into a career of choice.



The board of education and the leadership team provided historical raises, beyond state requirements for our teachers and support staff, the largest in the history of the district.



Our athletic and fine arts success has skyrocketed with national championships and state championships becoming the expectation and bar for success.



And lastly, thanks to my experience on the National SAT Advisory board and due to the hard work of our teachers, principals and counselors, we have improved outcomes significantly with our graduates, having raised SAT averages for all Broken Arrow Schools’ students and more than doubling the number of National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the last five years to meet a 16-year high of 11 Semifinalists and Commended Scholars.



I leave Broken Arrow with gratitude and pride in our students and staff, as I pursue another chapter in my career. Having met most of my personal career goals as the superintendent of Broken Arrow Schools, it is time to step aside for new leadership, and spend the next few months with my daughter before she graduates and leaves home.



Thank you to the students, parents, community, educators and staff and finally to the board of education for this opportunity. I look forward to the next chapter in my career as I transition to cheering for our BA Tigers from the stands."

Perry is a lifetime Broken Arrow resident who was named associate superintendent in 2017.

Before that, he spent several years in teaching and school sports in Broken Arrow and at Union before returning to BA as an administrator.

