Daughter searching for answers after mother was found on fire in Wagoner

TULSA, Okla. — The daughter of a Wagoner woman is asking for the community's help in finding why her mother was set on fire.

Jessica Webb was found in the wooded area behind Autozone on Thanksgiving night. Her daughter, Tayler Flynn, said her mother was on fire when police found her. Now, she wants to know what exactly happened.

“My mom didn’t deserve this, not at all,” Flynn said.

Flynn is searching for answers as she mourns the loss of her mother, Jessica Webb.

Webb died on December 11, about two weeks after she was found on fire.

“I remember her as a good mom,”Flynn said. “The investigators tell me that they don’t really know how the fire started.”

Flynn said when police found her mother, she was still trying to put out the flames. She said her mother was taken to the hospital and 30 percent of her body was burned.

“Her face was pretty burnt, pretty bad,” Flynn said.

So far, all Flynn knows are the few facts investigators have told her.

Flynn said investigators said her mother told them she last remembered being asleep and hanging out with a guy who lit a candle for her.

"The police told me though that the candle is not what started the fire. It is not. They have the candle at the police station, they’re still unsure of what started the fire or if there was any accelerant put on her or anything," Flynn said.

Flynn said investigators have interviewed eleven people who were with her about an hour before she was found on fire.

Webb is survived by four children and four grandchildren. Now, all Flynn has left are memories of a loving mother and grandmother.

“She’s only 15 years older than me, so we were like big sisters," Flynn said. “She loved her grandkids.”

Flynn said the cause of death has not yet been determined. Wagoner Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Flynn is asking anyone with information to contact police.

The family is taking donations for funeral expenses.

If you would like to help the family, you can click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --