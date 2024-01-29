OKGOP censures Sen. Lankford for work on bipartisan border security

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Republican Party censured Senator James Lankford on Jan. 24.

The resolution "condemns" and censures Lankford for working with Democrats to find a bipartisan solution to the issues at America's southern border.

"Senator James Lankford was recently working with Democrat Senator Charles Schumer on an open border deal to allow 5,000 illegal immigrants a day to enter and work in the United States," the resolution reads.

Lankford said in an interview over the weekend that the OK Republicans haven't read the full bill yet and are working off of internet rumors.

"That's been the simple request of Americans, whether you're Republican, Democrat, or Independent, people want a secure border where we have legal immigration but not promoting illegal immigration and that's what we've seen the last three years," Lankford said.

The OKGOP resolution said Lankford is playing fast and loose with Democrats on border policy, not only disenfranchising legal immigrants seeking citizenship.



Lankford argued the opposite. He said the bill would be similar to Title 42 during the pandemic. It would give the government the power to turn illegal immigrants back to Mexico.

"This is a new authority to say we can no longer detain and deport and can't process the people and make a decision right there at the border we'll turn those folks back around to Mexico and say we can no longer do this," Lankford said. "That gives the authority to the United States and to law enforcement rather than the authorities of the criminal cartels."

Lankford said he feels positively about the bill.



The OKGOP said Lankford is contradicting Article IV, Section 4, "The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion."

The Republicans said until Lankford ceases from these actions, they will cease all support for him.

