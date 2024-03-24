OKGO Market showcases 250 merchants across the state

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of shoppers from across the state gathered at Tulsa's Expo Center on Saturday for the OK Go Market. The annual event showcases dozens of Oklahoma artisans.

Attendees found 250 vendors from 63 cities across the state. Organizers described it as one of the largest local business events in Oklahoma, with more than 7,500 shoppers enjoying food, gifts, art, and decor.

Among the entrepreneurs was Nicole Powell, owner of the plant shop "Pot It Like Its Hot."

"The heart and soul really gets poured into it with local businesses. We're involved in every step of the way. It means a lot to us, it means a lot to our community," Powell said.

At Powell's business, she encourages customers to tap into their creativity.

"I also have a build-your-own station where you can make the masterpiece all on your own," she said.

Shoppers played in the dirt and planted their own mini gardens. Part of the joy customers find at Pot It Like Its Hot is that all containers are either vintage or repurposed.

"Basically, anything that wasn't meant to have a plant in it, I like to plop one in there," said Powell.

Powell finds her unique containers mostly at estate sales and is always on the hunt for unique items. "It's way better than a boring little pot," she said.

Another vendor is Goldielinks. Owners Claire Sbanotto and her sister, Mary Ann, add a sparkle to the market with their permanent jewelry business.

On Saturday, Claire custom-fitted each piece with pliers and Mary Ann bonded the jewelry with a pulse welder.

"You can't get the things here online. This isn't like Amazon. It's really unique art, and goods, and materials made by people in Oklahoma," Claire said.

For a full list of merchants at OKGO Market, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

