OK drought grows shorter trees as Owasso tree farm's demand reaches new heights

OWASSO, Okla. — A local Christmas tree farm in Owasso is growing hundreds of real trees during the holidays with the growth of the farm outweighing the growth of their trees.

For about 43 years the Owasso Christmas Tree and Berry Farm have been a staple for many family traditions.

However, this year, the owners said they’ve had to overcome a few new challenges.

"First two days we sold almost all of our big trees. They were all tagged now what we have left in the field are the smaller trees six and under seven and under," said Bill Jacobs.

Jacobs and his wife have owned the Owasso Christmas tree farm for over four decades.

As any farmer knows, they’re at the mercy of Mother Nature, and in her eyes, Oklahoma was a target this year.

"We did not have the growth in later the season that we normally do because of the drought," said Jacobs.

He said their trees are still beautiful despite falling a little short in height.

"Our biggest issue has been seedlings. We had trouble obtaining good quality seedlings and we normally buy from the State of Oklahoma with their nursery," said Jacobs.

The farm outsourced some of the seedlings from other states to keep up with demand but hopes Oklahoma's crop comes in good in the spring.





Owasso started October in a moderate drought but ended with extreme drought conditions. This all happened when the trees needed water the most.

Jacobs said their watering system can only keep them alive, needing an additional source of water for growth.

"But I think we’re on the road to success," said Jacobs.

The Christmas tree farm has a total of five fields each year one field is used for that year's crop. Jacobs said despite this years drought next year's field is growing nicely.

While tree sizes may be iffy, he said the farm is also seeing record growth.

"Got a lot of people that have moved from the east coast and the west coast so just lots of new customers and building lots and lots of apartments in Owasso. And all those folks, you know, they need a tree," Jacobs said.

Year after year the family farm welcomes to build their holiday traditions at their home away from home.

"Owasso’s growing and we’re growing with them," Jacobs said.

