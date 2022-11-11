OHP Troopers go through active shooter training

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers spent the day in McAlester completing active shooter training. It's all part of mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools, an executive order Governor Kevin Stitt issued over the summer to make schools safer.

“They’re smelling gunpowder, they’re hearing the pops of firearms, they are hearing stimulus, they’re seeing a simulated blood on the ground," OHP Trooper, Eric Foster said.

Dozens of OHP troopers spent Thursday morning running through simulations and learning the latest techniques to respond to active shooter situations.

Christian Clifton is a student studying criminal justice, he said he wants to work in law enforcement. So, today he volunteered to play the role of shooter and shooting victim.

“It Helps me better understand what they have to go through whenever they’re experiencing these types of situations," Clifton said.

Trooper Eric Foster said the training is intended to get different law enforcement agencies on the same page so they can better work together when lives are on the line and time is of the essence.

“A perfect example of that is St. Francis, how we all operated together and got that take care of very quickly," Foster said.

“Once a trooper or another officer or another deputy shows up, we’re going into that business that public place, that public school, private school, whatever it is..church…we’re going in…we’re not waiting, " Foster said.

Trooper Foster said so far, 550 troopers have gone through the three day training. All 725 must complete it by the end of this year.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --