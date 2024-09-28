OHP: Teen killed in crash on Creek Turnpike

JENKS, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a teenager was killed in a car accident on the Creek Turnpike shortly before noon on Sept. 28.

Troopers said the accident happened just east of Highway 75. Two cars were involved.

One of the vehicles was driven by a 16-year old boy. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year old girl, was not injured.

The accident is under investigation.

