OHP: Construction worker killed, 2 injured after driver falls asleep in Tonkawa

TONKAWA, Okla. — A construction worker died, and two others were injured after being hit by a car in Tonkawa, Okla, on March 25.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said employees for Wildcat Construction were working on the bridge embankment on southbound I-35 at mile marker 217.

Troopers said the workers were off the roadway when a car drove off the road and down the embankment. One worker was killed instantly, and the other two were flown to a hospital in Kansas.

Four people were in the car, and troopers said they believe the driver fell asleep. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. OHP didn't say the condition of the driver and passengers.

OHP said its traffic homicide unit is investigating and will present the facts to the Kay County District Attorney when finished.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

