ODVA to host veteran-owned business conference in September

TULSA, Okla. — Monday, Aug. 22, is the final day for veteran business owners, or those wanting to start a business, to register for the inaugural 2022 Making the Connection Conference.

The conference is from Sept. 7 to 9, but you must complete the registration now. The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs will host the event at the Metro Technology Center in Oklahoma City.

During the event, you will find keynote speakers, fireside chats, 18 breakout sessions, and a resource and vendor fair, just to name a few.

Some of the breakout sessions include website critiques, government contracting, financing, and ethics.

ODVA recently hosted Boots to Suits in Tulsa.

Daron Hoggatt with ODVA explains how this conference will differ.

"Boots to suits is more of a sit-down intense class versus a more relaxed type setting a little bit more one-on-one can happen with the conference, just because it's you can pick and choose what classes you need more," Hoggatt said.

Attendance is free for the veteran and their military-connected family members.

"The conference is totally funded through sponsorships, we have not spent a dime on the disc conference at all the facilities donated to us by MetroTech, being just another state agency. And then we have taken sponsorships throughout the rest of it to cover the food and other any other expenses that are there."

The only thing ODVA is not covering is hotels if one is needed.

For additional details on the event and how to register, visit ODVA's Facebook page.

