ODOT warns Oklahoma schools districts of critical weight bridges

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation is recommending a large number of Oklahoma school districts change school bus routes due to dangerous bridges.

If a county bridge has a weight limit of less than 18 tons, ODOT officials said it is not considered safe for a school bus with students on it.

A map shows county bridges inspected by ODOT over 20 feet in length and with weight limits of less than 18 tons. According to ODOT Strategic Communications Director Jessica Brown, a school bus with students on it weighs about 18 tons. It’s why she said if a school bus goes over one of those listed bridges, ODOT recommends the schools change bus routes.

“We’re providing this information with our engineers' best perspective of looking at these, based on the reports and inspections of these bridges," Brown said. "They are not safe using a school bus to cross them because of how heavy they are.”

The map was sent to local school districts at the start of the school year, Brown said.

ODOT provided this list of structurally deficient (SD) and functionally obsolete (FO) bridges along with the costs to fix or replace them:

Owasso Public Schools Communications Director Jordan Korphage said no routes have had to be changed since their school busses didn’t cross any of the listed bridges. Owasso is one of the school districts listed on ODOT's map.

“If there’s an issue with a bridge and we’re over a weight limit, then we’re not going to go over it," Korphage said. "Our transportation folks take the safety of our students very seriously."

But then there are some districts, like Henryetta, where the Transportation Director tells 2 News Oklahoma over the phone that he wasn’t made aware of the list. But if he was, he said he'd plan to talk to city and county officials if changes had to be made.

ODOT staff said they’re required to inspect bridges 20 feet and over at least twice a year, but bridges less than 20 feet aren't required to have inspections.

