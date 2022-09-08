ODOT starts $74M Muskogee bridge project

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A $74.7 million bridge replacement project is underway in Muskogee. Caution signs are on U-S 62 letting drivers know the road is down to just one lane.

Some Muskogee drivers like Carla Sallings say the work is needed.

“It’s just kind of bumpy,” Sallings said. “It needs to be replaced.”

Sallings say she first saw the cones going up Tuesday, and quickly realized she needed a plan.

“Oh my gosh I’m going to be late for work,” said Sallings. “I’m probably going to be late the next two years. I just have to leave early and allow myself plenty of time.”

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the $74.7 million project will eventually replace both the east and westbound bridges over the river.

“It’s an old bridge and it does need to be replaced,” said ODOT spokesperson Mills Leslie.

ODOT will also replace the bridges over 55th Street. The first phase, which started this week, has crews patching and creating crossover ramps to shift traffic onto the westbound lanes.

Sallings has already seen some slowdowns in that area.

“Coming west on the eastbound lanes going, it’s been backed up,” said Sallings.

Leslie says they also plan to soon start work on the Muskogee Turnpike nearby.

“It’s going to be another inconvenience to drivers, unfortunately, but we’re wanting to do it at the same time because they’re so near to each other it’ll minimize the impact overall,” said Leslie.

The project is expected to finish in late 2024.

