Oasis Fresh Market to offer Double Up Oklahoma program

Wes DeHart
Posted at 10:01 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 11:01:51-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oasis Fresh Market is becoming the first grocery store in Tulsa to offer the Double Up Oklahoma program for customers.

Double Up Oklahoma is a program that matches the value of up to $20 per day of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dollars spent on fruits and vegetables at any participating farmers' markets and grocery stores.

Hunger Free Oklahoma runs the program and historically has only been available at farmers' markets. HFO has expanded the program to nine grocery stores across the state.

This makes Oasis Fresh Market the 10th store and first metro area store to provide DUO to customers. 

HFO and Oasis Fresh Market began offering the program in mid-April. They are celebrating the official launch of the program at the Oasis Pop-Up First Saturday event, where there will be:

  • Music
  • Vendors
  • Giveaways
  • Cooking demonstrations
  • SNAP sign-ups
  • And more

The pop-up event is happening on Saturday, May 7 starting from 12 until 3 p.m.

