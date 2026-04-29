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NWS: Two tornadoes moved through Sycamore Sunday night

PHOTO- Sycamore damage
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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PHOTO- Sycamore damage
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MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes moved through Sycamore, Kansas, on Sunday evening.

One storm was rated EF-2, and the second was rated EF-1. Both were on the ground for about four minutes.

One person suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, and several homes were damaged.

Damage in Sycamore from weekend storms

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