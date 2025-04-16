NOT IN PARK: Rolling Tulsa police car hits officer, jaywalking suspect

TULSA, Okla. — While chasing a jaywalking suspect, a Tulsa police officer didn't put their car in park, which led to the car hitting an officer and the suspect, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The chase started near 11th and Garnett after officers saw the suspect jaywalking across the street around 2:45 p.m. on April 15.

After talking with officers, the suspect ran off, TPD said. The pursuit ended in the parking lot of a gas station.

"As multiple officers were taking Hampton into custody, a police vehicle that was not engaged in park rolled a distance across the parking lot of the QuikTrip, eventually striking an officer and Hampton," TPD said.

The officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and the suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to TPD.

