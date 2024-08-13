North Tulsa in need of school supplies donations

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Dream Center has $50 worth of school supplies for the 15,000 kids in the north Tulsa area.

Officials told 2 News that number is well under the $12,000 worth of school supplies they typically gather to be a resource for the community

With school starting, parents have another worry, Yalitza Senquiz is a parent with two kids, “book bags, paper, binders, scissors, and sometimes they need a brand name now."

Senquiz needs a long list of school supplies for her kids. She relies on the Dream Center for her kids' school supplies.

Senquiz told 2 News the lack of a Dream Center can offer is devastating to her family, "as a single mother in a single-parent household, it definitely helps to have resources in the community that can help fill in the gaps."

According to Data USA, the poverty rate in north Tulsa nearly doubles the national average.

The Dream Center held a school supplies giveaway on August 10, and staff said more than 1,000 families showed up, far more than expected.

Tim Newton with the Dream Center said the need for a helping hand is still high, “there are so many families that opt into not being able to pay their bills and different things for school supplies for their boys and girls."



To help boys and girls like Senquiz's kids.

“It would be a great load off my back because it gets very tense this time of year because when you have to work especially with more than one child," said Senquiz.

You can donate to more than just the Dream Center. You can also donate to the Salvation Army and Family and Children's Services.

If you want to donate school supplies to the Dream Center, you can walk right up to their doors and drop off what you have to offer.

