NORAD tracker: Follow Santa Claus on Christmas Eve

The US military command that is charged with protecting the airspace for North America is on alert this Christmas weekend for a man with a white beard and a red suit.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking a sleigh and eight tiny reindeer around the world as it heads for US airspace Sunday night.

NORAD tracker: Follow Santa here

NORAD said in a statement the public can access its official Santa Tracker to watch Santa Claus prepare for his voyage. Once Santa takes flight, the public can track his whereabouts and access NORAD's "Santa Cams" as he journeys worldwide to bring joy to good boys and girls.

The Santa Tracker program began in 1955 because of a mistake in a Colorado Springs newspaper advertisement from Sears Roebuck & Co. The Sears ad misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa. The phone number published was actually for the commander-in-chief's operations hotline at the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), which was NORAD's predecessor.

On December 24, 1955, Air Force Col. Harry Shoup was on duty, and instead of hanging up on countless children that night, Shoup checked the radar and updated the eager children on jolly old Saint Nick's location. That 1955 misprint and Shoup's actions started a tradition that is made possible today by volunteers and corporate sponsors who bear the expense.

