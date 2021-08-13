'Noodlers' rebrand, merchandise a hit with fans

TULSA, Okla. — Drillers fans, your team is looking a bit different this week. They're now the Tulsa Noodlers - and they're sporting a new look!

It's a temporary change for the local baseball team. They are paying tribute to those who go fishing with their bare hands. The team is adopting the new name and new uniforms for the next four games.

The Noodlers won recently against Wichita with a final score of 11-6.

"We said it was going to be a hit."

In Minor League Baseball, it's common for teams to 'rebrand' themselves temporarily with local iconic foods beloved by their city. There's been the Rochester Plates and the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers.

The Drillers struggled to find just one food item that defined Tulsa so they struggled to come up with a food-themed 'rebrand.'

Everything changed when they heard about noodling.

"One day, I think we read something about noodling," says Mike Melega, general manager of the Tulsa Drillers. "And I was like boom, that was it. That's so Oklahoma."

The Drillers then connected with a rebranding company to temporarily become the Tulsa Noodlers. After seeing the logo and the new look, Melega was confident this would be a hit for fans.

While the Noodlers won't be fishing with their bare hands any time soon, they will be taking on Wichita again Friday night at 7 p.m.

