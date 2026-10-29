Noah Kahan brings 'The Last Of The Bugs World Tour' to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Noah Kahan is bringing his 2027 The Last Of The Bugs World Tour to Oklahoma.

Kahan's 31-date tour lands at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, on May 9, 2027.

Fans hoping to secure seats early can take part in the Noah Kahan Artist Presale, which is happening Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 12 p.m. CT. To participate, you must sign up by Thursday, Nov. 5 at 10:59 p.m. CT. Any remaining tickets will be available through the general on-sale starting Thursday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. CT at NoahKahan.com/pages/tour.

Here's a look at all the tour dates:

North America

April 24, 2027 — Athens, Georgia — Sanford Stadium

April 27, 2027 — Birmingham, Alabama — Protective Stadium

April 29, 2027 — Tampa, Florida — Raymond James Stadium

May 4, 2027 — Nashville, Tennessee — Nissan Stadium

May 6, 2027 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Bank of America Stadium

May 9, 2027 — Norman, Oklahoma — Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

May 12, 2027 — Houston, Texas — Reliant Stadium

May 15, 2027 — Austin, Texas — Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium

May 19, 2027 — San Francisco, California — Levi's Stadium

May 21, 2027 — Las Vegas, Nevada — Allegiant Stadium

May 26, 2027 — Madison, Wisconsin — Camp Randall Stadium

May 29, 2027 — Boston, Massachusetts — Fenway Park

May 30, 2027 — Boston, Massachusetts — Fenway Park

June 1, 2027 — Boston, Massachusetts — Fenway Park

June 2, 2027 — Boston, Massachusetts — Fenway Park

June 5, 2027 — Columbus, Ohio — Ohio Stadium

June 10, 2027 — Detroit, Michigan — Ford Field

June 12, 2027 — Buffalo, New York — Highmark Stadium

June 15, 2027 — Montréal, Quebec — Parc Jean-Drapeau

June 18, 2027 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium

Europe

July 1, 2027 — Groningen, Netherlands — Stadspark

July 2, 2027 — Berlin, Germany — Waldbühne

July 4, 2027 — Milan, Italy — I-Days

July 7, 2027 — Seville, Spain — Plaza de España

July 10, 2027 — Paris, France — Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

July 13, 2027 — Glasgow, United Kingdom — Hampden Park

July 17, 2027 — Dublin, Ireland — Aviva Stadium

July 18, 2027 — Dublin, Ireland — Aviva Stadium

July 23, 2027 — London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium

July 24, 2027 — London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium

July 25, 2027 — London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium

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