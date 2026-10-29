Noah Kahan brings 'The Last Of The Bugs World Tour' to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Noah Kahan is bringing his 2027 The Last Of The Bugs World Tour to Oklahoma.
Kahan's 31-date tour lands at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, on May 9, 2027.
Fans hoping to secure seats early can take part in the Noah Kahan Artist Presale, which is happening Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 12 p.m. CT. To participate, you must sign up by Thursday, Nov. 5 at 10:59 p.m. CT. Any remaining tickets will be available through the general on-sale starting Thursday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. CT at NoahKahan.com/pages/tour.
Here's a look at all the tour dates:
North America
April 24, 2027 — Athens, Georgia — Sanford Stadium
April 27, 2027 — Birmingham, Alabama — Protective Stadium
April 29, 2027 — Tampa, Florida — Raymond James Stadium
May 4, 2027 — Nashville, Tennessee — Nissan Stadium
May 6, 2027 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Bank of America Stadium
May 9, 2027 — Norman, Oklahoma — Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
May 12, 2027 — Houston, Texas — Reliant Stadium
May 15, 2027 — Austin, Texas — Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium
May 19, 2027 — San Francisco, California — Levi's Stadium
May 21, 2027 — Las Vegas, Nevada — Allegiant Stadium
May 26, 2027 — Madison, Wisconsin — Camp Randall Stadium
May 29, 2027 — Boston, Massachusetts — Fenway Park
May 30, 2027 — Boston, Massachusetts — Fenway Park
June 1, 2027 — Boston, Massachusetts — Fenway Park
June 2, 2027 — Boston, Massachusetts — Fenway Park
June 5, 2027 — Columbus, Ohio — Ohio Stadium
June 10, 2027 — Detroit, Michigan — Ford Field
June 12, 2027 — Buffalo, New York — Highmark Stadium
June 15, 2027 — Montréal, Quebec — Parc Jean-Drapeau
June 18, 2027 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium
Europe
July 1, 2027 — Groningen, Netherlands — Stadspark
July 2, 2027 — Berlin, Germany — Waldbühne
July 4, 2027 — Milan, Italy — I-Days
July 7, 2027 — Seville, Spain — Plaza de España
July 10, 2027 — Paris, France — Hippodrome ParisLongchamp
July 13, 2027 — Glasgow, United Kingdom — Hampden Park
July 17, 2027 — Dublin, Ireland — Aviva Stadium
July 18, 2027 — Dublin, Ireland — Aviva Stadium
July 23, 2027 — London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium
July 24, 2027 — London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium
July 25, 2027 — London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium
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