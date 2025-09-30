New Tulsa play is a pet-lover’s dramedy

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa playwright is coupling his grief over the loss of his mother in a tragic car accident — with the love we have for our pets — in a new play, called “Norman.”

For Justin Hendrix, the loss left him shocked and broken. He felt his favorite companion, Butter Bean, could detect it to some degree, but Hendrix wished he could explain his heartbreak to his dog.

“He was reacting to me being super upset,” he said. “I remember him looking at me, and he just didn’t understand.”

The memory has now inspired the new, semi-autobiographical play, with a twist — in the play, the dog turns into a human named Norman, played by his co-writer and production partner, Tim Welch.

“At the end of the day, because this piece is so personal, that I’ll take the power of veto, because it’s his story,” said Welch.

Hendrix plays Jimi, the character based on himself. Together, Jimi and Norman explore grief and healing together. The play also includes comedic elements on many other things pet owners — and pets — wish they could convey.

“You always look bored or unsatisfied,” a guilt-ridden Jimi says to Norman in one scene. “I stay out way too much and sleep all the time!”

“One time you spanked me!” Norman says.

“Once!” Jimmy replied.

Before Norman turns human, there is an actual dog playing Norman. It is not Butter Bean playing the role.

“Butter Bean is much like me, a little high maintenance,” laughed Hendrix.

Hendrix and Welch also wanted to find a dog that “looks” a little more like Welch.

“We really did dog auditions,” Hendrix said.

Overall, the heartwarming dramedy explores the cathartic communication that would take place and the notion that perhaps it is dogs, not humans, that best help us understand humanity—if they could only let us know.

A one-time performance of “Norman” is at Tulsa’s Studio 308 on Oct. 18.

Get tickets here.

